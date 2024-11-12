Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ Detroit Pistons

Current Records: Miami 4-5, Detroit 4-7

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: FanDuel SN - Detroit

What to Know

The Heat are 9-1 against the Pistons since December of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. The Miami Heat will be staying on the road to face off against the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season average.

The Heat will bounce into Tuesday's game after (finally) beating the Timberwolves, who they had gone 2-8 against in their ten prior meetings. The Heat escaped with a win on Sunday against the Timberwolves by the margin of a single free throw, 95-94. The 95-point effort marked Miami's lowest-scoring matchup of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Even though they won, the Heat struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only six offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Pistons suffered their closest loss since April 1st on Sunday. They fell just short of the Rockets by a score of 101-99. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Detroit in their matchups with Houston: they've now lost six in a row.

With the victory, Miami broke their three-game losing streak and moved their record to 4-5. As for Detroit, their loss dropped their record down to 4-7.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's contest: The Heat have been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 39% of their threes per game. It's a different story for the Pistons, though, as they've only made 33.9% of their threes this season. Given the Heat's sizable advantage in that area, the Pistons will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, the Heat are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

Odds

Miami is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Heat slightly, as the game opened with the Heat as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 214.5 points.

Series History

Miami has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.