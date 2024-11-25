Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: Brooklyn 7-10, Golden State 12-4

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 25, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Monday, November 25, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: NBC Sports - Bay Area

NBC Sports - Bay Area Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $73.91

What to Know

The Warriors will be playing the full four quarters on Monday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will challenge the Brooklyn Nets at 10:00 p.m. ET at Chase Center. The Warriors will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The Warriors are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 229.5, but even that wound up being too high. They fell 104-94 to the Spurs on Saturday. Golden State was up 77-60 in the third but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Even though they lost, the Warriors were working as a unit and finished the game with 29 assists (they're ranked second in assists per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now racked up at least 27 assists in eight consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, the Nets must've known the odds they were up against on Sunday, but they decided it wasn't going to be the story of the game. They secured a 108-103 W over the Kings.

The Nets can attribute much of their success to Cameron Thomas, who scored 34 points along with six assists. Thomas had some trouble finding his footing against the 76ers on Friday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Golden State's defeat dropped their record down to 12-4. As for Brooklyn, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-10.

Monday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: The Warriors have crashing the boards this season, having averaged 49.2 rebounds per game (they're ranked second in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Nets, though, as they've been averaging only 38.4. Given the Warriors' sizable advantage in that area, the Nets will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Warriors beat the Nets 109-98 in their previous matchup back in February. Do the Warriors have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Nets turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Golden State is a big 12.5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 224.5 points.

Series History

Golden State and Brooklyn both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.