3rd Quarter Report

The Warriors and the Pelicans have shown up to the matchup, but their offenses sure haven't. The Warriors have jumped out to a 48-44 lead against the Pelicans.

If the Warriors keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 4-1 in no time. On the other hand, the Pelicans will have to make due with a 2-3 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

New Orleans Pelicans @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: New Orleans 2-2, Golden State 3-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: Gulf Coast Sports

Gulf Coast Sports Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $29.00

What to Know

The Pelicans and the Warriors are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2022, but not for long. Both will face off at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Chase Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Coming off a loss in a game the Pelicans were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

On Tuesday, the Pelicans ended up a good deal behind the Warriors and lost 124-106. The loss hurts even more since New Orleans was up 34-14 with 11:42 left in the second.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Warriors to victory, but perhaps none more so than Lindy Waters III, who went 8 for 13 en route to 21 points plus eight rebounds. Waters III had some trouble finding his footing against the Clippers on Sunday, so this was a nice turnaround. Another player making a difference was Buddy Hield, who went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 28 points plus two steals.

The Warriors were working as a unit and finished the game with 34 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Pelicans only posted 23.

This is the second loss in a row for New Orleans and nudges their season record down to 2-2. As for Golden State, their win bumped their record up to 3-1.

Odds

Golden State is a 3-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Warriors, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 219.5 points.

Series History

Golden State and New Orleans both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.