Who's Playing

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: Oklahoma City 37-8, Golden State 23-23

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $50.00

What to Know

The Warriors will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Oklahoma City Thunder at 10:00 p.m. ET at Chase Center. The two teams are at an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2023, but likely not for long.

On Tuesday, the Warriors earned a 114-103 win over the Jazz.

The Warriors smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds (they're ranked fourth in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 11 consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, the Thunder were able to grind out a solid victory over the Trail Blazers on Sunday, taking the game 118-108. The over/under was set at 225.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Thunder to victory, but perhaps none more so than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 35 points along with five rebounds and three steals. Gilgeous-Alexander's evening made it 14 games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Jalen Williams, who earned 24 points in addition to eight assists and two blocks.

The win got Golden State back to even at 23-23. As for Oklahoma City, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 22 of their last 25 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 37-8 record this season.

The Warriors came up short against the Thunder in their previous meeting back in November of 2024, falling 105-101. Can the Warriors avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a big 10-point favorite against Golden State, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is 228 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State and Oklahoma City both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.