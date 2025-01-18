Who's Playing

Washington Wizards @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: Washington 6-33, Golden State 20-20

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: Monumental Sports Network 2

Monumental Sports Network 2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $78.00

What to Know

The Wizards have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will venture away from home to challenge the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chase Center. The Wizards are the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.

The Wizards are hoping to turn things around on Saturday after a slow start to the season, which is looking a lot like last year's. They fell 130-123 to the Suns on Thursday. Washington was down 104-83 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

The losing side was boosted by Kyshawn George, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 24 points. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (75%).

Meanwhile, the Warriors dodged a bullet on Wednesday and finished off the Timberwolves 116-115.

The Warriors can attribute much of their success to Stephen Curry, who went 7 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 31 points plus eight assists.

The Warriors smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds (they're ranked fourth in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in five consecutive contests.

Washington's defeat dropped their record down to 6-33. As for Golden State, the win got them back to even at 20-20.

While only the Warriors took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, the game looks promising for the Warriors, as the team is favored by a full 13.5 points. This contest will be Washington's 39th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 16-22 against the spread).

The Wizards came up short against the Warriors in their previous matchup back in November of 2024, falling 125-112. Can the Wizards avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Golden State is a big 13.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 14-point favorite.

The over/under is 229.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Washington.