We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Thursday's NBA schedule as the Miami Heat will host the Toronto Raptors. Miami is 12-10 overall and 7-4 at home, while Toronto is 7-18 overall and 1-11 on the road. The teams split two games earlier this year, with each winning on their own home court. The Raptors are 16-9 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, while the Heat are 9-13 versus the line.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Kaseya Center in Miami. The Heat are favored by 10.5 points in the latest Raptors vs. Heat odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 224.5 points.

Heat vs. Raptors spread: Heat -10.5

Heat vs. Raptors over/under: 224.5 points

Heat vs. Raptors money line: Heat: -526, Raptors: +394

Heat vs. Raptors streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Heat can cover

The Raptors are hoping to do what the Cleveland Cavaliers couldn't on Sunday: put an end to the Heat's winning streak, which now stands at three games. The Heat came out on top against the Cavs by a score of 122-113. Among those leading the charge was Tyler Herro, who scored 34 points along with seven assists and six rebounds, while Duncan Robinson dropped a season-high of 23 points.

Miami ranks among the top 11 teams in both offensive and defensive rating, with clear strengths on both ends of the court. It commits the third-fewest turnovers per game and ranks sixth in 3-point percentage on the offensive end. On defense, Miami doesn't give up free points as it sends opponents to the free throw line less often than any other team. Additionally, after covering just three times over their first 10 games, the Heat enter this matchup 3-0 ATS over their last three games. Miami also gets to face a Toronto team missing Scottie Barnes (ankle). See which team to pick here.

Why the Raptors can cover

Meanwhile, the Raptors fell 113-108 on Monday to the New York Knicks, despite RJ Barrett's 30 points plus eight rebounds versus his former team. First-round rookie, Ja'Kobe Walter, had a career-high of 19 points off the bench, while center Jakob Poeltl had his 14th double-double of the season with 10 points and 12 boards.

Even without the services of Barnes, Toronto still has five players averaging in double-figures healthy for this matchup, including former Kansas standouts Gradey Dick (17.9 ppg) and Ochai Agbaji (11.2 ppg). The Raptors also attack the glass relentlessly, leading the NBA in offensive rebound percentage. That allows for second-chance opportunities, especially against a Miami team that is 25th in defensive rebounds per game. Toronto is also on a great run versus the spread, covering in nine of its last 12 games. See which team to pick here.

