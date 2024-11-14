3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Rockets and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. Sitting on a score of 89-79, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

If the Rockets keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-4 in no time. On the other hand, the Clippers will have to make due with a 6-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Clippers @ Houston Rockets

Current Records: Los Angeles 6-5, Houston 7-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: FanDuel SN - SoCal

FanDuel SN - SoCal Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

The Clippers are 9-1 against the Rockets since February of 2022, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Los Angeles Clippers will challenge the Houston Rockets at 8:00 p.m. ET at Toyota Center. The Clippers might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 23 turnovers on Monday.

The Clippers are headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They took a 134-128 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Thunder. Los Angeles' loss signaled the end of their four-game winning streak.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Norman Powell, who went 10 for 15 en route to 31 points plus three steals.

Even though they lost, the Clippers were working as a unit and finished the game with 31 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in April.

Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for the Rockets on Monday. They strolled past the Wizards with points to spare, taking the game 107-92. The win made it back-to-back victories for Houston.

The Rockets can attribute much of their success to Alperen Sengun, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 17 rebounds. What's more, Sengun also racked up seven offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in January.

Los Angeles' defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 6-5. As for Houston, they pushed their record up to 7-4 with the victory, which was their third straight at home.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's matchup: The Clippers have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 39.4% of their threes per game. It's a different story for the Rockets, though, as they've only made 31.3% of their threes this season. Given the Clippers' sizable advantage in that area, the Rockets will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Clippers are hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 3-0 against the spread when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Odds

Houston is a 5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 213.5 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Houston.