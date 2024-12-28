1st Quarter Report

The Timberwolves and the Rockets have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 22-21, the Timberwolves have looked like the better team, but there's still three more quarters to play.

The Timberwolves came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Houston Rockets

Current Records: Minnesota 15-14, Houston 21-9

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 27, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, December 27, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: FanDuel SN - North Plus

FanDuel SN - North Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $50.00

What to Know

The Timberwolves are 8-2 against the Rockets since January of 2022, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. The Minnesota Timberwolves will be staying on the road to face off against the Houston Rockets at 8:00 p.m. ET at Toyota Center. The Rockets are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Timberwolves in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

The Timberwolves are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 222.5, but even that wound up being too high. They managed a 105-99 win over the Mavericks on Wednesday. The victory was some much needed relief for Minnesota as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

The Timberwolves' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Julius Randle led the charge by dropping a double-double on 23 points and ten rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Randle a new career-high in assists (eight).

Meanwhile, the Rockets came tearing into Thursday's contest with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 12.3 points) and they left with even more momentum. They enjoyed a cozy 128-111 win over New Orleans. Houston pushed the score to 102-74 by the end of the third, a deficit New Orleans cut but never quite recovered from.

The Rockets' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Jalen Green, who went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 30 points plus two steals. Green had some trouble finding his footing against the Hornets on Monday, so this was a step in the right direction. Cam Whitmore was another key player, going 9 for 16 en route to 27 points.

Even though they won, the Rockets struggled to work together and finished the game with only 19 assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as the Pelicans posted 29.

Minnesota now has a winning record of 15-14. As for Houston, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 21-9 record this season.

Both pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. As for their next game, the Rockets are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Those brave souls putting their money on Minnesota against the spread have faith in an upset since their 12-16 ATS record can't hold a candle to Houston's 19-11.

The Timberwolves came up short against the Rockets in their previous meeting back in November, falling 117-111. Can the Timberwolves avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Houston is a slight 1-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Timberwolves as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 213.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Minnesota has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Houston.