The Boston Celtics are trying to defend their crown in the 2024-25 NBA season. After winning their first championship since 2008 last season, the Celtics are the favorites to win the NBA Finals in 2025 as Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday and Derrick White lead a team that won 64 games a season ago.
Trying to catch Celtics action this NBA season? Almost all Celtics games in the 2024-25 season are available on fubo. NBC Sports Boston, the Celtics local broadcaster, is available to regional subscribers. ABC, ESPN and NBA TV are also available on fubo for nationally televised games. There is also an NBA League Pass add-on option available on fubo.
Where to watch Boston Celtics games
- Live stream: fubo (Try for free)
- TV channel: NBC Sports Boston
Boston Celtics schedule: November & December 2024
|Date
|OPP
|Time
|Venue
|Nov 16, 2024
|vsToronto
|8:00 pm
|TD Garden
|Nov 19, 2024
|vsCleveland
|7:00 pm
|TD Garden
|Nov 22, 2024
|@Washington
|7:00 pm
|Capital One Arena
|Nov 24, 2024
|vsMinnesota
|3:30 pm
|TD Garden
|Nov 25, 2024
|vsL.A. Clippers
|7:30 pm
|TD Garden
|Nov 29, 2024
|@Chicago
|8:00 pm
|United Center
|Dec 1, 2024
|@Cleveland
|6:00 pm
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
|Dec 2, 2024
|vsMiami
|7:30 pm
|TD Garden
|Dec 4, 2024
|vsDetroit
|7:30 pm
|TD Garden
|Dec 6, 2024
|vsMilwaukee
|7:30 pm
|TD Garden
|Dec 7, 2024
|vsMemphis
|8:00 pm
|TD Garden
|Dec 19, 2024
|vsChicago
|7:30 pm
|TD Garden
|Dec 21, 2024
|@Chicago
|8:00 pm
|United Center
|Dec 23, 2024
|@Orlando
|7:00 pm
|Kia Center
|Dec 25, 2024
|vsPhiladelphia
|5:00 pm
|TD Garden
|Dec 27, 2024
|vsIndiana
|7:30 pm
|TD Garden
|Dec 29, 2024
|vsIndiana
|6:00 pm
|TD Garden
|Dec 31, 2024
|vsToronto
|3:00 pm
|TD Garden