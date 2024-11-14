The Boston Celtics are trying to defend their crown in the 2024-25 NBA season. After winning their first championship since 2008 last season, the Celtics are the favorites to win the NBA Finals in 2025 as Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday and Derrick White lead a team that won 64 games a season ago.

Trying to catch Celtics action this NBA season? Almost all Celtics games in the 2024-25 season are available on fubo. NBC Sports Boston, the Celtics local broadcaster, is available to regional subscribers. ABC, ESPN and NBA TV are also available on fubo for nationally televised games. There is also an NBA League Pass add-on option available on fubo.

Where to watch Boston Celtics games

Live stream : fubo (Try for free)

: fubo (Try for free) TV channel: NBC Sports Boston

Boston Celtics schedule: November & December 2024