The Boston Celtics are trying to defend their crown in the 2024-25 NBA season. After winning their first championship since 2008 last season, the Celtics are the favorites to win the NBA Finals in 2025 as Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday and Derrick White lead a team that won 64 games a season ago.

Trying to catch Celtics action this NBA season? Almost all Celtics games in the 2024-25 season are available on fubo. NBC Sports Boston, the Celtics local broadcaster, is available to regional subscribers. ABC, ESPN and NBA TV are also available on fubo for nationally televised games. There is also an NBA League Pass add-on option available on fubo.

Where to watch Boston Celtics games

  Live stream: fubo
  • TV channel: NBC Sports Boston

Boston Celtics schedule: November & December 2024

DateOPPTimeVenue
Nov 16, 2024vsToronto8:00 pmTD Garden
Nov 19, 2024vsCleveland7:00 pmTD Garden
Nov 22, 2024@Washington7:00 pmCapital One Arena
Nov 24, 2024vsMinnesota3:30 pmTD Garden
Nov 25, 2024vsL.A. Clippers7:30 pmTD Garden
Nov 29, 2024@Chicago8:00 pmUnited Center
Dec 1, 2024@Cleveland6:00 pmRocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Dec 2, 2024vsMiami7:30 pmTD Garden
Dec 4, 2024vsDetroit7:30 pmTD Garden
Dec 6, 2024vsMilwaukee7:30 pmTD Garden
Dec 7, 2024vsMemphis8:00 pmTD Garden
Dec 19, 2024vsChicago7:30 pmTD Garden
Dec 21, 2024@Chicago8:00 pmUnited Center
Dec 23, 2024@Orlando7:00 pmKia Center
Dec 25, 2024vsPhiladelphia5:00 pmTD Garden
Dec 27, 2024vsIndiana7:30 pmTD Garden
Dec 29, 2024vsIndiana6:00 pmTD Garden
Dec 31, 2024vsToronto3:00 pmTD Garden