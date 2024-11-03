1st Quarter Report

A win for the Nets would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 55-50 lead against the Pistons.

If the Nets keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 4-3 in no time. On the other hand, the Pistons will have to make due with a 1-6 record unless they turn things around.

Who's Playing

Detroit Pistons @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: Detroit 1-5, Brooklyn 3-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 3, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: FanDuel SN - Detroit

What to Know

The Pistons are 2-8 against the Nets since November of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. The Detroit Pistons will challenge the Brooklyn Nets at 3:30 p.m. ET at Barclays Center. The Pistons might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 22 turnovers on Friday.

The Pistons will look to avoid a repeat of their last contest, where they got behind early and never recovered. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 128-98 punch to the gut against the Knicks. Detroit was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 69-46.

Meanwhile, the Nets beat the Bulls 120-112 on Friday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Brooklyn.

The Nets can attribute much of their success to Cameron Thomas, who earned 32 points. Thomas' performance made up for a slower match against the Grizzlies on Wednesday.

The Nets were working as a unit and finished the game with 34 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 27 assists in three consecutive matchups.

Detroit's loss dropped their record down to 1-5. As for Brooklyn, the victory got them back to even at 3-3.

The Pistons are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their seventh straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-4 against the spread).

The Pistons came up short against the Nets in their previous matchup back in April, falling 113-103. Can the Pistons avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Brooklyn is a 3-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Nets slightly, as the game opened with the Nets as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 219.5 points.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.