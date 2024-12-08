Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Chicago Bulls

Current Records: Philadelphia 6-15, Chicago 10-14

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Chicago Sport Network

Chicago Sport Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls will face off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at United Center. The Bulls are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 119.9 points per game this season.

The Bulls are headed into Sunday's match after beating the impressive 248-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last game against the Pacers. The Bulls fell 132-123 to the Pacers on Friday.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Zach LaVine, who posted 32 points. He had some trouble finding his footing against the Spurs on Thursday, so this was a nice turnaround. Less helpful for the Bulls was Josh Giddey's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Even though they lost, the Bulls were working as a unit and finished the game with 33 assists (they're ranked fourth in assists per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now racked up at least 25 assists in 18 consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, the 76ers were able to grind out a solid win over the Magic on Friday, taking the game 102-94.

Chicago's defeat dropped their record down to 10-14. As for Philadelphia, their victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 6-15.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Bulls haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 119.9 points per game (they're ranked fourth in scoring overall). It's a different story for the 76ers, though, as they've been averaging only 105. The only thing between the Bulls and another offensive beatdown is the 76ers. Will they be able to keep them contained?

The Bulls opened the new year with a less-than-successful 110-97 loss to the 76ers. Will the Bulls have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Philadelphia has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.