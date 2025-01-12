Who's Playing
Denver Nuggets @ Dallas Mavericks
Current Records: Denver 22-15, Dallas 22-16
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $23.48
What to Know
The Nuggets have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will venture away from home to challenge the Dallas Mavericks at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at American Airlines Center. The Nuggets are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 120.6 points per game this season.
The Nuggets are headed into the match following a big win against the Nets on Friday, something the oddsmakers some coming from a mile away. Everything went the Nuggets' way against the Nets as the Nuggets made off with a 124-105 victory.
It was another big night for Nikola Jokic, who dropped a triple-double on 35 points, 12 rebounds, and 15 assists. His evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Russell Westbrook, who dropped a triple-double on 25 points, 11 rebounds, and ten assists.
The Nuggets were working as a unit and finished the game with 34 assists (they're ranked first in assists per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Nets only posted 26.
Meanwhile, the Mavericks didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Trail Blazers on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 117-111 win. Dallas was down 87-75 with 2:04 left in the third quarter but they still came back for the handy six-point victory.
The Mavericks can attribute much of their success to Dereck Lively II, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 16 rebounds, and PJ Washington, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 14 rebounds. Washington continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played.
Denver is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 22-15 record this season. As for Dallas, the win made it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 22-16.
The Nuggets couldn't quite finish off the Mavericks when the teams last played back in November of 2024 and fell 123-120. Can the Nuggets avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Denver is a 5-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Nuggets as a 2-point favorite.
The over/under is 228.5 points.
Series History
Dallas and Denver both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Nov 22, 2024 - Dallas 123 vs. Denver 120
- Nov 10, 2024 - Denver 122 vs. Dallas 120
- Mar 17, 2024 - Dallas 107 vs. Denver 105
- Dec 18, 2023 - Denver 130 vs. Dallas 104
- Nov 03, 2023 - Denver 125 vs. Dallas 114
- Feb 15, 2023 - Denver 118 vs. Dallas 109
- Dec 06, 2022 - Dallas 116 vs. Denver 115
- Nov 20, 2022 - Denver 98 vs. Dallas 97
- Nov 18, 2022 - Dallas 127 vs. Denver 99
- Jan 03, 2022 - Dallas 103 vs. Denver 89