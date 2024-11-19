Who's Playing
New Orleans Pelicans @ Dallas Mavericks
Current Records: New Orleans 4-10, Dallas 7-7
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: Gulf Coast Sports
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
What to Know
Pelicans fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Tuesday as the odds are decidedly against them. They are taking a road trip to face off against the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. The Pelicans are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.
The Pelicans are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 220.5, but even that wound up being too high. They fell to the Lakers 104-99. New Orleans was up 51-36 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.
Brandon Ingram put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 32 points along with eight assists and three steals.
Even though they lost, the Pelicans smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds (they're ranked fourth in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 14 offensive rebounds in four consecutive games.
The Thunder typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday the Mavericks proved too difficult a challenge. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 121-119 victory over Oklahoma City. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win Dallas has posted since April 5th.
Among those leading the charge was PJ Washington, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 17 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (75%).
New Orleans' defeat dropped their record down to 4-10. As for Dallas, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-7.
While only the Mavericks took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their next game, they are probably looking forward to this one considering their 12 advantage in the spread. Bettors picking New Orleans against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a six-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.
The Pelicans came up short against the Mavericks when the teams last played back in January, falling 125-120. Can the Pelicans avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Dallas is a big 12-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Mavericks, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 10.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 222 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Dallas and New Orleans both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Jan 15, 2024 - Dallas 125 vs. New Orleans 120
- Jan 13, 2024 - New Orleans 118 vs. Dallas 108
- Nov 14, 2023 - New Orleans 131 vs. Dallas 110
- Nov 12, 2023 - Dallas 136 vs. New Orleans 124
- Mar 08, 2023 - New Orleans 113 vs. Dallas 106
- Feb 02, 2023 - Dallas 111 vs. New Orleans 106
- Jan 07, 2023 - Dallas 127 vs. New Orleans 117
- Oct 25, 2022 - New Orleans 113 vs. Dallas 111
- Feb 17, 2022 - Dallas 125 vs. New Orleans 118
- Dec 03, 2021 - New Orleans 107 vs. Dallas 91