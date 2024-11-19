Who's Playing

New Orleans Pelicans @ Dallas Mavericks

Current Records: New Orleans 4-10, Dallas 7-7

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Gulf Coast Sports

Gulf Coast Sports Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.00

What to Know

Pelicans fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Tuesday as the odds are decidedly against them. They are taking a road trip to face off against the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. The Pelicans are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

The Pelicans are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 220.5, but even that wound up being too high. They fell to the Lakers 104-99. New Orleans was up 51-36 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Brandon Ingram put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 32 points along with eight assists and three steals.

Even though they lost, the Pelicans smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds (they're ranked fourth in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 14 offensive rebounds in four consecutive games.

The Thunder typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday the Mavericks proved too difficult a challenge. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 121-119 victory over Oklahoma City. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win Dallas has posted since April 5th.

Among those leading the charge was PJ Washington, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 17 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (75%).

New Orleans' defeat dropped their record down to 4-10. As for Dallas, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-7.

While only the Mavericks took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their next game, they are probably looking forward to this one considering their 12 advantage in the spread. Bettors picking New Orleans against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a six-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

The Pelicans came up short against the Mavericks when the teams last played back in January, falling 125-120. Can the Pelicans avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Dallas is a big 12-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Mavericks, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 222 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Dallas and New Orleans both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.