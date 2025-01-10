4th Quarter Report

Down eight at the end of the third quarter, the Mavericks now have the lead. They have jumped out to a 117-111 lead against the Trail Blazers. The Mavericks have enjoyed the tag-team combination of PJ Washington and Dereck Lively II. The former has a double-double on 23 points and 14 rebounds, while the latter has a double-double on 21 points and 15 rebounds.

The Mavericks came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Portland Trail Blazers @ Dallas Mavericks

Current Records: Portland 13-23, Dallas 21-16

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: KATU 2.2 ABC

KATU 2.2 ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $11.00

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Portland Trail Blazers will head out on the road to face off against the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at American Airlines Center. The two teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

The Trail Blazers will head into Wednesday's game on the come-up: they were handed a three-point loss in their last match, but they sure didn't let that happen against the Pelicans on Wednesday. The Trail Blazers blew past the Pelicans 119-100. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 75-42.

The Trail Blazers' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Deni Avdija, who went 10 for 15 en route to 26 points plus six rebounds. What's more, Avdija also racked up four threes, the most he's had since back in November of 2024.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks finally caught a break after five consecutive losses. They put the hurt on the Lakers with a sharp 118-97 win on Tuesday. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest victory Dallas has posted since December 23, 2024.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Mavericks to victory, but perhaps none more so than Quentin Grimes, who shot 6-for-11 from long range and almost dropped a double-double on 23 points and nine rebounds.

The Mavericks were working as a unit and finished the game with 29 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 25 assists in three consecutive contests.

Portland's win bumped their record up to 13-23. As for Dallas, their victory bumped their record up to 21-16.

The Trail Blazers are hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their seventh straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-2 against the spread).

The Trail Blazers didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Mavericks when the teams last played two weeks ago, but they still walked away with a 126-122 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Trail Blazers since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Dallas is a big 7.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 220.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Dallas has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Portland.