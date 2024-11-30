Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Detroit Pistons

Current Records: Philadelphia 3-14, Detroit 9-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: FanDuel SN - Detroit

FanDuel SN - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.98

What to Know

The Pistons are 2-8 against the 76ers since March of 2022 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Having just played yesterday, the Detroit Pistons will get right back to it and host the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

The Pistons are headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They put the hurt on the Pacers with a sharp 130-106 win on Friday. Detroit pushed the score to 92-73 by the end of the third, a deficit Indiana had little chance of recovering from.

The Pistons got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Malik Beasley out in front who went 10 for 14 en route to 25 points plus two steals. What's more, Beasley also posted a 55.6% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in October. Jaden Ivey was another key player, going 8 for 13 en route to 23 points plus six assists and five rebounds.

The Pistons were working as a unit and finished the game with 35 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the 76ers fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Rockets on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 122-115 hit to the loss column at the hands of Houston. Philadelphia has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The 76ers' defeat came about despite a quality game from Tyrese Maxey, who dropped a double-double on 39 points and ten assists. With that strong performance, Maxey is now averaging an impressive 25.7 points per game. Jared McCain, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-7 from long range.

Detroit's win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-12. As for Philadelphia, their loss dropped their record down to 3-14.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: The Pistons have crashing the boards this season, having averaged 46.4 rebounds per game (they're ranked fourth in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the 76ers, though, as they've been averaging only 39.5. Given the Pistons' sizable advantage in that area, the 76ers will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, the Pistons are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Detroit is playing at home, but their 3-6 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Detroit is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pistons as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 216.5 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.