Who's Playing

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: Cleveland 27-4, Golden State 16-15

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 30, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

TV: FanDuel SN - Ohio

FanDuel SN - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $83.85

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers will wrap up 2024 with a road trip to face off against the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Chase Center. The Cavaliers will be looking to extend their current six-game winning streak.

The Cavaliers are headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They enjoyed a cozy 149-135 victory over the Nuggets on Friday. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

The Cavaliers' win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Donovan Mitchell, who went 10 for 17 en route to 33 points plus six assists and five rebounds. Jarrett Allen was another key player, dropping a double-double on 22 points and ten rebounds.

The Cavaliers were working as a unit and finished the game with 40 assists (they're ranked fifth in assists per game overall). That's the most assists they've posted since back in March.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for the Warriors, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Friday. They secured a 109-105 W over the Suns on Saturday. The victory was a breath of fresh air for Golden State as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

The Warriors' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Jonathan Kuminga, who almost dropped a double-double on 34 points and nine rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Draymond Green, who went 6 for 9 en route to 16 points plus eight rebounds and seven assists.

Cleveland has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won ten of their last 11 games, which provided a nice bump to their 27-4 record this season. As for Golden State, they now have a winning record of 16-15.

Looking ahead, the Cavaliers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This contest will be their 16th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 10-5 against the spread).

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Cavaliers have been crazy accurate this season, having made 50.6% of their field goals per game (they're ranked first in field goal percentage overall). It's a different story for the Warriors, though, as they've only made 44.7% of theirs this season. Given the Cavaliers' sizable advantage in that area, the Warriors will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

Cleveland is a 4.5-point favorite against Golden State, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 230 points.

Series History

Golden State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.