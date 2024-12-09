3rd Quarter Report

The Warriors already have more points against the Timberwolves than they managed in total against the Timberwolves last Friday. After three quarters, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but the Warriors lead 105-103 over the Timberwolves.

The Warriors came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: Minnesota 12-10, Golden State 13-9

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: FanDuel SN - North

FanDuel SN - North Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $63.63

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Chase Center. The Timberwolves' defense has only allowed 106.6 points per game this season, so the Warriors' offense will have their work cut out for them.

The Timberwolves are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 220, but even that wound up being too high. They strolled past the Warriors with points to spare on Friday, taking the game 107-90.

Among those leading the charge was Anthony Edwards, who almost dropped a double-double on 30 points and nine assists. That's the most assists he has posted since back in February.

The Timberwolves were working as a unit and finished the game with 32 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 25 assists in five consecutive games.

Minnesota's victory bumped their record up to 12-10. As for Golden State, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost six of their last seven matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-9 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's contest: The Timberwolves have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 15 threes per game. However, it's not like the Warriors struggle in that department as they've been averaging 15.1. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Timberwolves are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Golden State is a slight 1-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Timberwolves as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 216 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Minnesota has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Golden State.