Who's Playing

Washington Wizards @ Indiana Pacers

Current Records: Washington 2-12, Indiana 6-10

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FanDuel SN - Indiana

FanDuel SN - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $11.29

What to Know

Wizards fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Sunday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will challenge the Indiana Pacers at 5:00 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Both have had a bumpy ride up to this point with ten consecutive losses for the Wizards and three for the Pacers.

The Wizards are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 238, but even that wound up being too high. They fell 108-96 to the Celtics on Friday.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Wizards struggled to work together and finished the game with only 19 assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, the Pacers couldn't handle the Bucks on Friday and fell 129-117.

Washington's defeat dropped their record down to 2-12. As for Indiana, their loss dropped their record down to 6-10.

The Wizards came up short against the Pacers in their previous meeting back in January, falling 112-104. Can the Wizards avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Indiana is a big 11.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 10.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 243 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indiana has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Washington.