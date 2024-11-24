Who's Playing
Washington Wizards @ Indiana Pacers
Current Records: Washington 2-12, Indiana 6-10
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: FanDuel SN - Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $11.29
What to Know
Wizards fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Sunday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will challenge the Indiana Pacers at 5:00 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Both have had a bumpy ride up to this point with ten consecutive losses for the Wizards and three for the Pacers.
The Wizards are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 238, but even that wound up being too high. They fell 108-96 to the Celtics on Friday.
Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Wizards struggled to work together and finished the game with only 19 assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in January.
Meanwhile, the Pacers couldn't handle the Bucks on Friday and fell 129-117.
Washington's defeat dropped their record down to 2-12. As for Indiana, their loss dropped their record down to 6-10.
The Wizards came up short against the Pacers in their previous meeting back in January, falling 112-104. Can the Wizards avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Indiana is a big 11.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 10.5-point favorite.
The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 243 points.
Series History
Indiana has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Washington.
- Jan 10, 2024 - Indiana 112 vs. Washington 104
- Dec 15, 2023 - Washington 137 vs. Indiana 123
- Oct 25, 2023 - Indiana 143 vs. Washington 120
- Feb 11, 2023 - Washington 127 vs. Indiana 113
- Dec 09, 2022 - Indiana 121 vs. Washington 111
- Oct 28, 2022 - Indiana 127 vs. Washington 117
- Oct 19, 2022 - Washington 114 vs. Indiana 107
- Mar 06, 2022 - Washington 133 vs. Indiana 123
- Feb 16, 2022 - Indiana 113 vs. Washington 108
- Dec 06, 2021 - Indiana 116 vs. Washington 110