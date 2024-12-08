Who's Playing

Houston Rockets @ Los Angeles Clippers

Current Records: Houston 15-8, Los Angeles 14-10

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California TV: FanDuel SN - SoCal

FanDuel SN - SoCal Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $38.00

What to Know

The Houston Rockets' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Los Angeles Clippers at 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Intuit Dome. The two teams have allowed few points on average, (the Rockets: 106.6, the Clippers: 107) so any points scored will be well earned.

The experts predicted the Rockets would be headed in after a win, but the Warriors made sure that didn't happen. The Rockets took a 99-93 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Warriors. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Houston in their matchups with Golden State: they've now lost 11 in a row.

Meanwhile, the Clippers suffered a bruising 108-80 loss at the hands of the Timberwolves on Wednesday. The contest marked Los Angeles' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Clippers struggled to work together and finished the game with only 13 assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as the Timberwolves posted 31.

Houston's defeat dropped their record down to 15-8. As for Los Angeles, their loss ended a nine-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 14-10.

Sunday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: The Rockets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.3 turnovers per game (they're ranked fifth in turnovers per game overall). It's a different story for the Clippers, though, as they've been averaging 15.5. Given the Rockets' sizable advantage in that area, the Clippers will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Rockets took their victory against the Clippers in their previous matchup back in November by a conclusive 125-104. In that contest, the Rockets amassed a halftime lead of 66-46, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Sunday.

Odds

Houston is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Rockets, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 215.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Houston.