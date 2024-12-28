Who's Playing

Sacramento Kings @ Los Angeles Lakers

Current Records: Sacramento 13-18, Los Angeles 17-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBC Sports California

NBC Sports California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $165.00

What to Know

The Kings have enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will wrap up 2024 with a road trip to face off against the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena. Coming off a loss in a game the Kings were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Thursday, the Kings lost 114-113 to the Pistons on a last-minute free throw From Jaden Ivey. The loss hurts even more since Sacramento was up 75-56 with 10:12 left in the third.

Meanwhile, the Lakers skirted by the Warriors 115-113 on Wednesday thanks to a clutch driving layup from Austin Reaves with but a second left in the fourth quarter.

The Lakers' success was spearheaded by the efforts of LeBron James, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and ten assists, and Reaves, who dropped a triple-double on 26 points, ten rebounds, and ten assists. James' evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

The Lakers were working as a unit and finished the game with 30 assists. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their assist total in three consecutive matchups.

Sacramento dropped their record down to 13-18 with the loss, which was their fifth straight at home. As for Los Angeles, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a massive bump to their 17-13 record this season.

The Kings came up short against the Lakers when the teams last played on Saturday, falling 103-99. Can the Kings avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Los Angeles is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Sacramento, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 222.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Sacramento has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.