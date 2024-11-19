Who's Playing
Denver Nuggets @ Memphis Grizzlies
Current Records: Denver 7-5, Memphis 8-6
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $4.85
What to Know
The Denver Nuggets' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at FedExForum. The Nuggets are expected to lose this one by four points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.
The Nuggets are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 228.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took a hard 105-90 fall against the Grizzlies on Sunday. Denver was down 84-64 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Nuggets struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only six offensive rebounds. Sadly, that's becoming something of a trend for them; they were averaging 14.4 offensive rebounds per game earlier this season, but in their last five matches they've fallen to only 8.6 per game.
Denver's loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 7-5. As for Memphis, their victory bumped their record up to 8-6.
Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's contest: The Nuggets have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.4% of their threes per game. It's a different story for the Grizzlies, though, as they've only made 34.1% of their threes this season. Given the Nuggets' sizable advantage in that area, the Grizzlies will need to find a way to close that gap.
Odds
Memphis is a 4-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 3.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 227.5 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Denver has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Memphis.
- Nov 17, 2024 - Memphis 105 vs. Denver 90
- Apr 14, 2024 - Denver 126 vs. Memphis 111
- Mar 25, 2024 - Denver 128 vs. Memphis 103
- Dec 28, 2023 - Denver 142 vs. Memphis 105
- Oct 27, 2023 - Denver 108 vs. Memphis 104
- Mar 03, 2023 - Denver 113 vs. Memphis 97
- Feb 25, 2023 - Memphis 112 vs. Denver 94
- Dec 20, 2022 - Denver 105 vs. Memphis 91
- Apr 07, 2022 - Denver 122 vs. Memphis 109
- Jan 21, 2022 - Memphis 122 vs. Denver 118