Who's Playing

Los Angeles Clippers @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Records: Los Angeles 20-15, Minnesota 17-17

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 6, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, January 6, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: FanDuel SN - SoCal

FanDuel SN - SoCal Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $12.00

What to Know

The Clippers are 2-8 against the Timberwolves since April of 2022 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. The Los Angeles Clippers will head out to face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 p.m. ET at Target Center. The two teams have allowed few points on average, (the Clippers: 107.9, the Timberwolves: 108) so any points scored will be well earned.

The Clippers took a loss when they played away from home on Thursday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. They put the hurt on the Hawks with a sharp 131-105 victory. With Los Angeles ahead 74-54 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

The Clippers' win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Ivica Zubac, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 18 rebounds. Zubac had some trouble finding his footing against the Thunder on Thursday, so this was a nice turnaround.

The Clippers were working as a unit and finished the game with 36 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They received a tough blow as they fell 119-105 to the Pistons. Minnesota didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Timberwolves might have lost, but man, Anthony Edwards was a machine: he went 10 for 15 from beyond the arc en route to 53 points plus six rebounds. With that strong performance, Edwards is now averaging an impressive 25.3 points per game.

Los Angeles pushed their record up to 20-15 with the victory, which was their third straight at home. As for Minnesota, their defeat dropped their record down to 17-17.

The Clippers are hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

While only the Clippers took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, the Timberwolves are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 2.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Odds

Minnesota is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 214.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Minnesota has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.