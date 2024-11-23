1st Quarter Report

The Warriors have overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have jumped out to a quick 34-30 lead against the Pelicans.

If the Warriors keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 12-3 in no time. On the other hand, the Pelicans will have to make due with a 4-13 record unless they turn things around.

Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ New Orleans Pelicans

Current Records: Golden State 11-3, New Orleans 4-12

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $19.99

What to Know

The Warriors will be playing the full four quarters on Friday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will head out on the road to challenge the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:30 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center. The Warriors are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 119.6 points per game this season.

The Warriors took a loss when they played away from home on Monday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Wednesday. They were the clear victor by a 120-97 margin over the Hawks. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 67-42.

The Warriors can attribute much of their success to Andrew Wiggins, who went 12 for 17 en route to 27 points plus seven rebounds and two blocks, and Stephen Curry, who went 7 for 10 en route to 23 points plus eight assists and two steals. What's more, Curry also posted a 70% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in April.

The Warriors were working as a unit and finished the game with 36 assists (they're ranked first in assists per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now racked up at least 27 assists in six consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They suffered a painful 128-100 defeat at the hands of the Cavaliers. New Orleans was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

The Pelicans' loss came about despite a quality game from Antonio Reeves, who went 14 for 25 en route to 34 points. Reeves is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. Brandon Boston Jr., on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from beyond the arc.

Golden State pushed their record up to 11-3 with the win, which was their fifth straight at home. As for New Orleans, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-12.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Warriors haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 119.6 points per game (they're ranked third in scoring overall). It's a different story for the Pelicans, though, as they've been averaging only 103.5. The only thing between the Warriors and another offensive beatdown is the Pelicans. Will they be able to keep them contained?

The Warriors strolled past the Pelicans in their previous matchup back in October by a score of 104-89. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Warriors since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Golden State is a big 10.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Warriors, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is 223.5 points.

Series History

Golden State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.