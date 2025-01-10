Who's Playing

Oklahoma City Thunder @ New York Knicks

Current Records: Oklahoma City 30-6, New York 25-13

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 10, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, January 10, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $195.89

What to Know

The Knicks will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks will be strutting in after a victory while the Thunder will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Knicks are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 233.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took down the Raptors 112-98 on Wednesday. The success was a return to things as normal for New York, who in their previous outing suffered a shocking 103-94 upset defeat to Orlando.

The Knicks got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Karl-Anthony Towns out in front who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 13 rebounds. Towns has been hot , having posted 13 or more rebounds the last six times he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Josh Hart, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 11 rebounds.

The Knicks smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in four consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, after a string of ten wins, the Thunder's good fortune finally ran out on Wednesday. They took a 129-122 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cavaliers.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jalen Williams, who almost dropped a double-double on 25 points and nine assists. That's the most assists he has posted since back in November of 2024.

The victory snapped New York's losing streak at three games and leaves them with a 25-13 record. As for Oklahoma City, their defeat dropped their record down to 30-6.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: The Knicks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.3 turnovers per game (they're ranked third in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Thunder (currently ranked first) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.2. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Knicks opened the new year with a less-than-successful 117-107 loss to the Thunder. Will the Knicks have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Oklahoma City is a 3.5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Thunder, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 225 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma City has won 8 out of their last 10 games against New York.