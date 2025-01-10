Who's Playing
Oklahoma City Thunder @ New York Knicks
Current Records: Oklahoma City 30-6, New York 25-13
How To Watch
- When: Friday, January 10, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: NBATV
- Ticket Cost: $195.89
What to Know
The Knicks will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks will be strutting in after a victory while the Thunder will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Knicks are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 233.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took down the Raptors 112-98 on Wednesday. The success was a return to things as normal for New York, who in their previous outing suffered a shocking 103-94 upset defeat to Orlando.
The Knicks got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Karl-Anthony Towns out in front who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 13 rebounds. Towns has been hot , having posted 13 or more rebounds the last six times he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Josh Hart, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 11 rebounds.
The Knicks smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in four consecutive contests.
Meanwhile, after a string of ten wins, the Thunder's good fortune finally ran out on Wednesday. They took a 129-122 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cavaliers.
The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jalen Williams, who almost dropped a double-double on 25 points and nine assists. That's the most assists he has posted since back in November of 2024.
The victory snapped New York's losing streak at three games and leaves them with a 25-13 record. As for Oklahoma City, their defeat dropped their record down to 30-6.
Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: The Knicks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.3 turnovers per game (they're ranked third in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Thunder (currently ranked first) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.2. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
The Knicks opened the new year with a less-than-successful 117-107 loss to the Thunder. Will the Knicks have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Oklahoma City is a 3.5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Thunder, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 1.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 225 points.
Series History
Oklahoma City has won 8 out of their last 10 games against New York.
- Jan 03, 2025 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. New York 107
- Mar 31, 2024 - Oklahoma City 113 vs. New York 112
- Dec 27, 2023 - Oklahoma City 129 vs. New York 120
- Nov 21, 2022 - New York 129 vs. Oklahoma City 119
- Nov 13, 2022 - Oklahoma City 145 vs. New York 135
- Feb 14, 2022 - Oklahoma City 127 vs. New York 123
- Dec 31, 2021 - Oklahoma City 95 vs. New York 80
- Mar 13, 2021 - New York 119 vs. Oklahoma City 97
- Jan 08, 2021 - Oklahoma City 101 vs. New York 89
- Mar 06, 2020 - Oklahoma City 126 vs. New York 103