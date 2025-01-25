3rd Quarter Report

The 76ers already have more points against the Cavaliers than they managed in total against the Nuggets last Tuesday. The 76ers have jumped out to a 120-116 lead against the Cavaliers.

The 76ers entered the matchup with seven straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it eight. Can they turn things around, or will the Cavaliers hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: Cleveland 36-7, Philadelphia 15-27

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 24, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, January 24, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FanDuel SN - Ohio

FanDuel SN - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $14.00

What to Know

The Cavaliers will be playing the full four quarters on Friday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will head out on the road to challenge the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Cavaliers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 121.7 points per game this season.

Last Wednesday, the Cavaliers were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 109-108 to the Rockets.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jarrett Allen, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 13 rebounds. With that strong performance, he is now averaging an impressive 10 rebounds per game.

Even though they lost, the Cavaliers smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the 76ers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their seventh straight defeat. They were dealt a punishing 144-109 loss at the hands of the Nuggets. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest defeat Philadelphia has suffered since January 5, 2024.

The losing side was boosted by Tyrese Maxey, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and ten assists. His evening made it eight games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Cleveland's loss dropped their record down to 36-7. As for Philadelphia, their defeat dropped their record down to 15-27.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Cavaliers have been crazy accurate this season, having nailed 49.6% of their field goals per game (they're ranked second in field goal percentage overall). It's a different story for the 76ers, though, as they've only made 44.9% of theirs this season. Given the Cavaliers' sizable advantage in that area, the 76ers will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Cavaliers took their win against the 76ers in their previous meeting back in December of 2024 by a conclusive 126-99. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Cavaliers since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Cleveland is a big 10.5-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 228.5 points.

Series History

Philadelphia and Cleveland both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.