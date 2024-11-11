1st Quarter Report

The Grizzlies and the Trail Blazers have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. The Grizzlies have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Trail Blazers 31-17.

The Grizzlies came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Memphis Grizzlies @ Portland Trail Blazers

Current Records: Memphis 6-4, Portland 3-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Fand Duel SN - Memphis

Fand Duel SN - Memphis Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $13.00

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies will face off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Despite being away, the Grizzlies are looking at a one-point advantage in the spread.

The Grizzlies' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. Everything went their way against the Wizards on Friday as the Grizzlies made off with a 128-104 victory. The over/under was set at 231.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Among those leading the charge was Jaren Jackson Jr., who had 39 points plus six rebounds. What's more, he also racked up five threes, the most he's had since back in February. Santi Aldama, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from beyond the arc.

The Grizzlies were working as a unit and finished the game with 30 assists (they're ranked first in assists per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now racked up at least 26 assists in eight consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers were expected to have a tough go of it on Friday, and, well, they did. Their painful 127-102 defeat to the Timberwolves might stick with them for a while. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Portland in their matchups with Minnesota: they've now lost five in a row.

Memphis pushed their record up to 6-4 with the win, which was their third straight at home. As for Portland, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-7.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Grizzlies haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 119.6 points per game (they're ranked fifth in scoring overall). It's a different story for the Trail Blazers, though, as they've been averaging only 107.2. The only thing between the Grizzlies and another offensive beatdown is the Trail Blazers. Will they be able to keep them contained?

The Grizzlies came up short against the Trail Blazers when the teams last played back in March, falling 107-100. Can the Grizzlies avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Memphis is a slight 1-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 226.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Portland has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Memphis.