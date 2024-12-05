Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Chicago 9-13, San Antonio 11-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Chicago Sport Network

Chicago Sport Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.60

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls will face off against the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Frost Bank Center. The Bulls are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 118.9 points per game this season.

Last Monday, everything went the Bulls' way against the Nets as the Bulls made off with a 128-102 victory. Chicago pushed the score to 92-72 by the end of the third, a deficit Brooklyn had little chance of recovering from.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Bulls to victory, but perhaps none more so than Nikola Vucevic, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds. Vucevic is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last four games he's played.

The Bulls were working as a unit and finished the game with 33 assists (they're ranked fifth in assists per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 25 assists in 16 consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, the Spurs couldn't handle the Suns on Tuesday and fell 104-93.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Devin Vassell, who went 10 for 14 en route to 25 points plus two steals. What's more, he also posted a 71.4% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in February. Less helpful for the Spurs was Chris Paul's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Chicago's win bumped their record up to 9-13. As for San Antonio, their defeat dropped their record down to 11-10.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's game: The Bulls have been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 38.1% of their threes per game. It's a different story for the Spurs, though, as they've only made 34.9% of their threes this season. Given the Bulls' sizable advantage in that area, the Spurs will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Bulls didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against the Spurs when the teams last played back in January, but they still walked away with a 122-116 victory. Do the Bulls have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Spurs turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

San Antonio is a slight 2-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 236 points.

Series History

Chicago has won 6 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.