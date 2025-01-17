Who's Playing
Memphis Grizzlies @ San Antonio Spurs
Current Records: Memphis 26-15, San Antonio 19-20
How To Watch
- When: Friday, January 17, 2025 at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Ticket Cost: $24.00
What to Know
The Spurs will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the Memphis Grizzlies at 9:30 p.m. ET at Frost Bank Center.
Last Wednesday, the Spurs lost to the Grizzlies at home by a decisive 129-115 margin. The loss hurts even more since San Antonio was up 63-51 with 0:12 left in the second.
The Grizzlies' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Ja Morant, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 12 assists. That's the most assists Morant has posted since back in November of 2024. The team also got some help courtesy of Desmond Bane, who went 8 for 13 en route to 21 points plus two steals.
The Grizzlies smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds (they're ranked second in offensive rebounds per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Spurs only pulled down seven.
San Antonio has not been sharp recently as the team has lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 19-20 record this season. As for Memphis, their win bumped their record up to 26-15.
Odds
Memphis is a slight 2-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 2.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 239 points.
Series History
Memphis has won 9 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.
- Jan 15, 2025 - Memphis 129 vs. San Antonio 115
- Apr 09, 2024 - San Antonio 102 vs. Memphis 87
- Mar 22, 2024 - Memphis 99 vs. San Antonio 97
- Jan 02, 2024 - Memphis 106 vs. San Antonio 98
- Nov 18, 2023 - Memphis 120 vs. San Antonio 108
- Mar 17, 2023 - Memphis 126 vs. San Antonio 120
- Jan 11, 2023 - Memphis 135 vs. San Antonio 129
- Jan 09, 2023 - Memphis 121 vs. San Antonio 113
- Nov 09, 2022 - Memphis 124 vs. San Antonio 122
- Mar 30, 2022 - Memphis 112 vs. San Antonio 111