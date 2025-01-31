Who's Playing

Milwaukee Bucks @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Milwaukee 26-19, San Antonio 20-24

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 31, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, January 31, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: FanDuel SN - Southwest

FanDuel SN - Southwest Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $23.00

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Frost Bank Center. The Bucks are expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

The Bucks will face the Spurs after dropping another heartbreaker against the Trail Blazers on Tuesday, which marked the second time in a row the team's come within 3.1 of beating them. The Bucks took a 125-112 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Trail Blazers. The loss hurts even more since Milwaukee was up 47-35 with 9:19 left in the second.

Despite the loss, the Bucks got top-tier performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 39 points and 12 rebounds. The game was Antetokounmpo's eighth in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the Spurs came up short against the Clippers on Wednesday and fell 128-116. San Antonio has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their defeat, the Spurs saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Victor Wembanyama, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 12 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Wembanyama is becoming a predictor of the Spurs' success: when he posts at least eight rebounds the team is 11-3 (and 9-21 when he doesn't).

Milwaukee's loss dropped their record down to 26-19. As for San Antonio, their defeat dropped their record down to 20-24.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's contest: The Bucks have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.7% of their threes per game. It's a different story for the Spurs, though, as they've only made 34.7% of their threes this season. Given the Bucks' sizable advantage in that area, the Spurs will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Bucks strolled past the Spurs when the teams last played on January 8th by a score of 121-105. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Bucks since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Milwaukee is a slight 2.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 233 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 6 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.