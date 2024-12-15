Who's Playing
Minnesota Timberwolves @ San Antonio Spurs
Current Records: Minnesota 13-11, San Antonio 13-12
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: FanDuel SN - North Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $7.40
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves and the San Antonio Spurs will compete for holiday cheer at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Frost Bank Center. Despite being away, the Timberwolves are looking at a 4.5-point advantage in the spread.
The Timberwolves are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 213.5, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against the Lakers by a score of 97-87 on Friday.
Meanwhile, it was close, but on Friday the Spurs sidestepped the Trail Blazers for a 118-116 victory. The win was all the more spectacular given San Antonio was down by 17 with 8:29 left in the fourth quarter.
Victor Wembanyama was his usual excellent self, posting 28 points along with seven assists and seven rebounds.
The Spurs were working as a unit and finished the game with 32 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 26 assists in 11 consecutive matches.
Minnesota has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 13-11 record this season. As for San Antonio, they now have a winning record of 13-12.
The Timberwolves came up short against the Spurs in their previous matchup back in November, falling 113-103. Can the Timberwolves avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Minnesota is a 4.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 5.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 214.5 points.
Series History
Minnesota has won 6 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.
- Nov 02, 2024 - San Antonio 113 vs. Minnesota 103
- Feb 27, 2024 - Minnesota 114 vs. San Antonio 105
- Jan 27, 2024 - San Antonio 113 vs. Minnesota 112
- Dec 06, 2023 - Minnesota 102 vs. San Antonio 94
- Nov 10, 2023 - Minnesota 117 vs. San Antonio 110
- Apr 08, 2023 - Minnesota 151 vs. San Antonio 131
- Oct 30, 2022 - San Antonio 107 vs. Minnesota 98
- Oct 26, 2022 - Minnesota 134 vs. San Antonio 122
- Oct 24, 2022 - San Antonio 115 vs. Minnesota 106
- Apr 07, 2022 - Minnesota 127 vs. San Antonio 121