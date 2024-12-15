Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Minnesota 13-11, San Antonio 13-12

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: FanDuel SN - North Plus

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $7.40

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the San Antonio Spurs will compete for holiday cheer at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Frost Bank Center. Despite being away, the Timberwolves are looking at a 4.5-point advantage in the spread.

The Timberwolves are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 213.5, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against the Lakers by a score of 97-87 on Friday.

Meanwhile, it was close, but on Friday the Spurs sidestepped the Trail Blazers for a 118-116 victory. The win was all the more spectacular given San Antonio was down by 17 with 8:29 left in the fourth quarter.

Victor Wembanyama was his usual excellent self, posting 28 points along with seven assists and seven rebounds.

The Spurs were working as a unit and finished the game with 32 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 26 assists in 11 consecutive matches.

Minnesota has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 13-11 record this season. As for San Antonio, they now have a winning record of 13-12.

The Timberwolves came up short against the Spurs in their previous matchup back in November, falling 113-103. Can the Timberwolves avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Minnesota is a 4.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 214.5 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won 6 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.