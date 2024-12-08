Who's Playing

New Orleans Pelicans @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: New Orleans 5-19, San Antonio 11-12

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

TV: FanDuel SN - Southwest

Ticket Cost: $8.00

What to Know

The Pelicans are 8-2 against the Spurs since March of 2022, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Having just played yesterday, the New Orleans Pelicans will head out on the road to face off against the San Antonio Spurs at 7:00 p.m. ET at Frost Bank Center. The Pelicans are no doubt hoping to put an end to an 11-game streak of away losses.

On Saturday, the Pelicans came up short against the Thunder and fell 119-109. New Orleans was down 99-80 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Despite their defeat, the Pelicans saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Dejounte Murray, who almost dropped a double-double on 26 points and nine rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. CJ McCollum, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-9 from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, the Spurs' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. They suffered a bruising 140-113 defeat at the hands of the Kings. San Antonio was up 32-19 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

The Spurs' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Julian Champagnie, who scored 30 points, and Chris Paul, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 13 assists. The dominant performance also gave Champagnie a new career-high in threes (six).

New Orleans' defeat dropped their record down to 5-19. As for San Antonio, they now have a losing record at 11-12.

The Pelicans are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their sixth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-3 against the spread).

The Pelicans couldn't quite finish off the Spurs in their previous matchup back in April and fell 111-109. Can the Pelicans avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

San Antonio is a 4.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spurs as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 226 points.

Series History

New Orleans has won 8 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.