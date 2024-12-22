Who's Playing

Houston Rockets @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: Houston 18-9, Toronto 7-21

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $48.48

What to Know

The Raptors will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Houston Rockets at 6:00 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. The Raptors are limping into the matchup on a six-game losing streak.

The experts predicted the Raptors would be headed in after a win, but the Nets made sure that didn't happen. The Raptors took a 101-94 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Nets on Thursday.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 96 points in their last contest, the Rockets made sure to put some points up on the board against the Pelicans on Thursday. The Rockets were the clear victor by a 133-113 margin over the Pelicans. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest victory Houston has posted since November 22nd.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Rockets to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jalen Green, who went 13 for 22 en route to 34 points plus six rebounds. Green's performance made up for a slower match against the Thunder last Saturday. The team also got some help courtesy of Alperen Sengun, who almost dropped a double-double on 23 points and nine rebounds.

Even though they won, the Rockets struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only six offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in April.

Toronto's defeat dropped their record down to 7-21. As for Houston, they pushed their record up to 18-9 with the win, which was their third straight at home.

While only the Rockets took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, the Rockets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. Toronto hasn't treated fans well this season (a 7-21 ensrues that), but at least they enjoy a 17-10-1 record against the spread.

The Raptors came out on top in a nail-biter against the Rockets in their previous matchup back in February, sneaking past 107-104. Will the Raptors repeat their success, or do the Rockets have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Houston is a big 8-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 222.5 points.

Series History

Toronto has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Houston.