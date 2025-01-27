Who's Playing

New Orleans Pelicans @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: New Orleans 12-34, Toronto 13-32

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 27, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, January 27, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $19.52

What to Know

The Raptors will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. The Raptors might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 21 turnovers on Saturday.

The Pelicans are hoping to do what the Hawks couldn't on Saturday: put an end to the Raptors' winning streak, which now stands at three games. The Raptors were the clear victor by a 117-94 margin over the Hawks. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest win Toronto has posted against Atlanta since October 31, 2022.

The Raptors' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Scottie Barnes, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 12 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Chris Boucher, who went 7 for 10 en route to 23 points plus five rebounds.

The Raptors were working as a unit and finished the game with 31 assists (they're ranked fourth in assists per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 25 assists in 12 consecutive matches.

The experts predicted a close game and a win for the Pelicans on Saturday, but boy were they wrong. They wound up on the wrong side of a painful 123-92 walloping at the hands of the Hornets. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest loss New Orleans has suffered since December 1, 2024.

Toronto has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a massive bump to their 13-32 record this season. As for New Orleans, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 12-34.

Everything went the Raptors' way against the Pelicans when the teams last played back in November of 2024, as the Raptors made off with a 119-93 victory. Will the Raptors repeat their success, or do the Pelicans have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

New Orleans is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Raptors as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 232.5 points.

Series History

New Orleans has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Toronto.