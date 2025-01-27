Who's Playing
New Orleans Pelicans @ Toronto Raptors
Current Records: New Orleans 12-34, Toronto 13-32
How To Watch
- When: Monday, January 27, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: The Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $19.52
What to Know
The Raptors will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. The Raptors might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 21 turnovers on Saturday.
The Pelicans are hoping to do what the Hawks couldn't on Saturday: put an end to the Raptors' winning streak, which now stands at three games. The Raptors were the clear victor by a 117-94 margin over the Hawks. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest win Toronto has posted against Atlanta since October 31, 2022.
The Raptors' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Scottie Barnes, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 12 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Chris Boucher, who went 7 for 10 en route to 23 points plus five rebounds.
The Raptors were working as a unit and finished the game with 31 assists (they're ranked fourth in assists per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 25 assists in 12 consecutive matches.
The experts predicted a close game and a win for the Pelicans on Saturday, but boy were they wrong. They wound up on the wrong side of a painful 123-92 walloping at the hands of the Hornets. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest loss New Orleans has suffered since December 1, 2024.
Toronto has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a massive bump to their 13-32 record this season. As for New Orleans, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 12-34.
Everything went the Raptors' way against the Pelicans when the teams last played back in November of 2024, as the Raptors made off with a 119-93 victory. Will the Raptors repeat their success, or do the Pelicans have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
New Orleans is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Raptors as a 1.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 232.5 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New Orleans has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Toronto.
- Nov 27, 2024 - Toronto 119 vs. New Orleans 93
- Mar 05, 2024 - New Orleans 139 vs. Toronto 98
- Feb 05, 2024 - New Orleans 138 vs. Toronto 100
- Feb 23, 2023 - Toronto 115 vs. New Orleans 110
- Nov 30, 2022 - New Orleans 126 vs. Toronto 108
- Feb 14, 2022 - New Orleans 120 vs. Toronto 90
- Jan 09, 2022 - Toronto 105 vs. New Orleans 101
- Jan 02, 2021 - New Orleans 120 vs. Toronto 116
- Dec 23, 2020 - New Orleans 113 vs. Toronto 99
- Nov 08, 2019 - Toronto 122 vs. New Orleans 104