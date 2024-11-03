3rd Quarter Report

The Raptors are giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have jumped out to a 96-86 lead against the Kings.

The Raptors entered the contest with four straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it five. Can they turn things around, or will the Kings hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Sacramento Kings @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: Sacramento 3-2, Toronto 1-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 2, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 2, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $50.00

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings and the Toronto Raptors will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The Raptors are crawling into this game hobbled by four consecutive losses, while the Kings will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

On Friday, the Kings earned a 123-115 victory over the Hawks.

The Kings' success was spearheaded by the efforts of De'Aaron Fox, who went 11 for 16 en route to 31 points plus seven rebounds and four steals, and DeMar DeRozan, who went 9 for 16 en route to 27 points plus eight rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, the Raptors were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Friday as they fell 131-125 to the Lakers.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from RJ Barrett, who dropped a double-double on 33 points and 12 assists. Those 12 assists gave him a new career-high. Another player making a difference was Gradey Dick, who scored 31 points along with seven rebounds.

Even though they lost, the Raptors smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 12 offensive rebounds in seven consecutive contests dating back to last season.

Sacramento now has a winning record of 3-2. As for Toronto, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-5.

Looking forward, the Kings are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-1 against the spread).

The Kings took their win against the Raptors when the teams last played back in March by a conclusive 123-89. In that match, the Kings amassed a halftime lead of 68-45, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Saturday.

Odds

Sacramento is a big 7.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Kings as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 232.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toronto has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento.