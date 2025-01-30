Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Utah Jazz

Current Records: Minnesota 26-21, Utah 10-35

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: FanDuel SN - North

FanDuel SN - North Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Minnesota Timberwolves will head out on the road to face off against the Utah Jazz at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Delta Center. The Jazz are crawling into this matchup hobbled by seven consecutive losses, while the Timberwolves will bounce in with four consecutive wins.

On Wednesday, the Timberwolves earned a 121-113 win over the Suns. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 7:41 mark of the second quarter, when Minnesota was facing a 44-32 deficit.

The Timberwolves relied on the efforts of Julius Randle, who went 10 for 16 en route to 28 points plus seven rebounds and six assists, and Anthony Edwards, who went 11 for 20 en route to 33 points plus seven rebounds and five assists. What's more, Randle also posted a 62.5% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in December of 2024.

Even though they won, the Timberwolves struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2024.

Meanwhile, the Jazz came up short against the Warriors on Tuesday and fell 114-103.

The losing side was boosted by Collin Sexton, who went 12 for 19 en route to 30 points plus two steals.

Minnesota's win bumped their record up to 26-21. As for Utah, their loss dropped their record down to 10-35.

Going forward, the Timberwolves are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

The Timberwolves beat the Jazz 114-104 in their previous matchup back in March of 2024. Will the Timberwolves repeat their success, or do the Jazz have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Minnesota is a big 7.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 224.5 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Utah.