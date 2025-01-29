Who's Playing

Detroit Pistons @ Indiana Pacers

Current Records: Detroit 23-23, Indiana 25-20

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FanDuel SN - Detroit

FanDuel SN - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $2.00

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers will take on the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse after having had a few days off. The Pacers will be strutting in after a victory while the Pistons will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Pacers are headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They simply couldn't be stopped on Saturday as they easily beat the Spurs 136-98. The oddsmakers were on Indiana's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Pacers to victory, but perhaps none more so than Tyrese Haliburton, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 28 points plus two steals and two blocks. Another player making a difference was Pascal Siakam, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 11 rebounds.

The Pacers were working as a unit and finished the game with 32 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 27 assists in eight consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, the Pistons suffered their biggest defeat since December 12, 2024 on Monday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 110-91 punch to the gut against the Cavaliers. Detroit hasn't had much luck with Cleveland recently, as the team's come up short the last ten times they've met.

Indiana pushed their record up to 25-20 with the win, which was their sixth straight on the road. As for Detroit, their loss dropped their record down to 23-23.

The Pacers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Pistons in their previous matchup two weeks ago, winning 111-100. Will the Pacers repeat their success, or do the Pistons have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Indiana is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Pacers, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 229.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indiana has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.