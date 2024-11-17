Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ Indiana Pacers

Current Records: Miami 5-6, Indiana 5-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FanDuel SN - Indiana

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $6.00

What to Know

The Miami Heat's road trip will continue as they head out to face the Indiana Pacers at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Heat pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 2.5-point favorite Pacers.

The Heat are headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They walked away with a 124-111 victory over the Pacers on Friday.

Bam Adebayo had a dynamite game for the Heat, dropping a double-double on 30 points and 11 rebounds.

Even though they won, the Heat struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Miami's win bumped their record up to 5-6. As for Indiana, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 5-7.

Odds

Indiana is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 229 points.

Series History

Miami has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.