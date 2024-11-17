Who's Playing
Miami Heat @ Indiana Pacers
Current Records: Miami 5-6, Indiana 5-7
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: FanDuel SN - Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
What to Know
The Miami Heat's road trip will continue as they head out to face the Indiana Pacers at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Heat pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 2.5-point favorite Pacers.
The Heat are headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They walked away with a 124-111 victory over the Pacers on Friday.
Bam Adebayo had a dynamite game for the Heat, dropping a double-double on 30 points and 11 rebounds.
Even though they won, the Heat struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.
Miami's win bumped their record up to 5-6. As for Indiana, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 5-7.
Odds
Indiana is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 229 points.
Series History
Miami has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.
- Nov 15, 2024 - Miami 124 vs. Indiana 111
- Apr 07, 2024 - Indiana 117 vs. Miami 115
- Dec 02, 2023 - Indiana 144 vs. Miami 129
- Nov 30, 2023 - Miami 142 vs. Indiana 132
- Feb 08, 2023 - Miami 116 vs. Indiana 111
- Dec 23, 2022 - Indiana 111 vs. Miami 108
- Dec 12, 2022 - Miami 87 vs. Indiana 82
- Nov 04, 2022 - Indiana 101 vs. Miami 99
- Dec 21, 2021 - Miami 125 vs. Indiana 96
- Dec 03, 2021 - Miami 113 vs. Indiana 104