An Eastern Conference battle has the New York Knicks (4-5) going on the road to play the Philadelphia 76ers (2-7) on Tuesday night. The 76ers have finally snapped their five-game losing streak on Sunday, outlasting the Charlotte Hornets 107-105 in overtime. Meanwhile, New York has lost three of its last four games. On Nov. 10, the Indiana Pacers beat the Knicks 132-121. Tyrese Maxey (hamstring) is out for Philadelphia.

Tip-off from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. New York is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. 76ers odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 213.5.

Knicks vs. 76ers spread: Philadephia -1.5

Knicks vs. 76ers over/under: 213.5 points

Knicks vs. 76ers money line: New York -121, Philadelphia +101

NYK: The New York Knicks have hit the Over in 26 of their last 37 games

PHI: The Philadelphia 76ers have hit the 4Q Over in 34 of their last 54 games

Why the Knicks can cover

Guard Jalen Brunson is a smooth ball handler and playmaker. Brunson scores from all three levels on the floor and has the vision to get his teammates good looks. The Villanova product leads the team in points (25) and assists (6.6). In his last outing, Brunson finished with 33 points, six rebounds and 10 assists. This was his second 30-point game this season.

Center Karl-Anthony Towns gives this team a floor spacer with great length to be a sound rebounder. He's fifth in the NBA in rebounds (12.3) with 24.9 points per game. Towns has recorded seven straight double-doubles. The 28-year-old has also scored 30-plus points in three straight games.

Why the 76ers can cover

Forward Paul George is looking to get into a rhythm as he's set to play his fifth game with Philadelphia. George is an athletic two-way threat in the frontcourt. He can create his own shot from all three levels. George is averaging 14.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game. On Nov. 6, he had 18 points and seven rebounds.

Rookie guard Jared McCain is a sound scorer off the bench. McCain can space the floor and be an asset off the dribble. The Duke product logs 10.2 points and shoots 34% from beyond the arc. He's totaled 18-plus points in back-to-back games. On Sunday versus the Hornets, McCain notched 27 points and made three 3-pointers.

How to make Knicks vs. 76ers picks

