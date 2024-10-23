Lakers vs. Timberwolves score: Live updates with LeBron and Bronny James primed to make NBA history

Bronny gets just over two minutes
Bronny James saw 2:31 of court time late in the second quarter. He missed a 3 on a catch-and-shoot of a pass from LeBron, and he defended Anthony Edwards well one-on-one in forcing a missed jumper.
NBA opening night continues in Los Angeles as the Lakers host the Timberwolves on Tuesday. It's the nightcap in a two-game opening night slate and comes after the Celtics started hot against the Knicks. Here's how to watch the Lakers-Wolves opener.
Eyes will be two Lakers players on Tuesday night: LeBron James and Bronny James. LeBron is playing the first game of his 22nd NBA season. His son, Bronny, could make his NBA debut on Tuesday night after being picked 55th overall in June's draft. LeBron and Bronny will be the first father-son duo to share the court together in an NBA game if they play at the same time. First-year Lakers coach JJ Redick, also making his debut, seems likely to play them together at some point.
The Wolves, meanwhile, are coming off a run to the Western Conference finals. Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, both acquired in a blockbuster trade that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks last month, will make their debuts for Minnesota. Anthony Edwards leads the Wolves after averaging 25.9 points per game last season and making the All-NBA second team.
At the four-minute mark of the second quarter, LeBron James and his son Bronny checked into the game together. What a moment for the James family.
JJ Redick wants the Lakers to be more aggressive shooting from beyond the arc this season, and so far they are listening with 14 attempts through the first 16 minutes. That's a pace of 42 3s for the game; last season they took under 32 per game.
Now, if they could only make a few more! So far only three of L.A.'s 3s have gone down.
Year 22, and LeBron still can do things like this. A bit of an uneven pace to start this one, but the Lakers lead 11-7 midway through the first quarter.
Ken Griffey Jr. and Ken Griffey Sr. who famously played together for MLB's Seattle Mariners in 1990 and 1991 -- and once hit back-to-back homers -- are in the house in L.A. tonight. They are ready for father-son history.
Will LeBron James share the court with his son, Bronny James, tonight? If the two Lakers play together, they'll become the first father-son duo to play together in an NBA game. Will it happen tonight? It's not a certainty, but signs are pointing to yes.