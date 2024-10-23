Lakers vs. Timberwolves score: Live updates with LeBron and Bronny James primed to make NBA history

NBA opening night continues in Los Angeles as the Lakers host the Timberwolves on Tuesday. It's the nightcap in a two-game opening night slate and comes after the Celtics started hot against the Knicks. Here's how to watch the Lakers-Wolves opener.

Eyes will be two Lakers players on Tuesday night: LeBron James and Bronny James. LeBron is playing the first game of his 22nd NBA season. His son, Bronny, could make his NBA debut on Tuesday night after being picked 55th overall in June's draft. LeBron and Bronny will be the first father-son duo to share the court together in an NBA game if they play at the same time. First-year Lakers coach JJ Redick, also making his debut, seems likely to play them together at some point.

The Wolves, meanwhile, are coming off a run to the Western Conference finals. Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, both acquired in a blockbuster trade that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks last month, will make their debuts for Minnesota. Anthony Edwards leads the Wolves after averaging 25.9 points per game last season and making the All-NBA second team.

CBS Sports will have live updates, analysis and highlights throughout the Lakers-Timberwolves opener. Follow along below.