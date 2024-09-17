The Sacramento Kings are throwing it back to the early 2000s with their latest uniforms. In an announcement Monday, the Kings unveiled their Classic Edition uniforms that will be worn throughout the 2024-25 season.

The Classic Edition uniforms are celebrating 40 years of basketball in Sacramento and are a nod to the franchise's original road uniforms it wore from 2002 until 2008. Fittingly, franchise greats Mike Bibby and Doug Christie wore the throwback jerseys in an announcement video posted to social media.

"As we celebrate 40 years of the Kings in Sacramento, we are excited to pay tribute to our city and the unforgettable moments we have seen on the court while looking forward to what is to come," John Rinehart, the Kings' president of business operations, said in a press release.

The jerseys will feature "Sacramento" written across the front of the chest in bold white letters with a black outline. The uniform's color is a rich purple.

The shorts will have the classic "SK" logo on the right side. The original "SK" logo was first introduced in 1994 and was utilized by the team until 2014.

The uniforms will officially debut on Nov. 24 when the Kings host the Brooklyn Nets at Golden 1 Center. The throwback uniforms will be worn on seven more occasions throughout the 2024-25 season.