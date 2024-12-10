The Milwaukee Bucks (12-10) host the Orlando Magic (17-9) on Tuesday evening in the quarterfinals of the 2024 NBA Cup. The Bucks are coming off a 118-113 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. The Magic have won two of their last three games. On Dec. 8, Orlando topped the Phoenix Suns 115-110. The Magic go into this game without two key players as Paolo Banchero (oblique) and Franz Wagner (oblique) are both out.

Tipoff from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee is 7:30 p.m. ET. Milwaukee is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Magic vs. Bucks odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 213. The Bucks are -310 on the money line (risk $310 to win $100), while Orlando is at +248. Before locking in any Bucks vs. Magic picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 8 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 121-83 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Magic vs. Bucks 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Bucks vs. Magic:

Magic vs. Bucks spread: Milwaukee -7.5

Magic vs. Bucks over/under: 213 points

Magic vs. Bucks money line: Milwaukee -310, Orlando +248

BOS: The Bucks are 9-13-1 against the spread in 2024

ORL: The Magic are 15-11 against the spread this season

Magic vs. Bucks picks: See picks at SportsLine

Magic vs. Bucks streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Bucks can cover

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a dominant anchor for this squad. The eight-time All-Star leads the NBA in points (32.5) while ranking fifth in rebounds (11.6) and field-goal percentage (61.1%). He's logged three straight 30-point double-doubles. In his last outing, Antetokounmpo finished with 34 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

Damian Lillard is a crafty ball handler and three-level scorer for this group. He's 10th in the NBA in points (25.7) and assists (7.5). Lillard is also shooting 37% from beyond the arc. The 34-year-old has dropped at least 25 points in six of his last seven games. On Dec. 6, Lillard had 31 points, four assists and made four 3-pointers. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Magic can cover

The Magic will need guard Jalen Suggs to step up with Banchero and Wagner sidelined. Suggs is a two-way threat who can create his own shot. The Gonzaga product averages 16 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He's finished with 20-plus points in consecutive games. In the win over the Suns, Suggs had 26 points, four rebounds and went 4-of-10 from downtown.

Center Moritz Wagner will also see a larger role. He logs 12.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and shoots 54% from the floor. The Michigan product has scored in double figures and recorded a block in four of his last five games. In his last outing, Wagner had 10 points, six rebounds, and a block. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Magic vs. Bucks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the total, projecting 215 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's picks.

So who wins Magic vs. Bucks on Tuesday, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Magic vs. Bucks spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.