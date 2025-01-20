Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: Minnesota 22-20, Memphis 27-15

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 20, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Monday, January 20, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Max

Max Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $29.45

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Grizzlies are heading back home. They will welcome the Minnesota Timberwolves at 2:30 p.m. ET on Monday at FedExForum. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Grizzlies will stroll into this one as the favorite.

The Timberwolves better have a healthy lead at halftime, because if last week is any indication, that's when the Grizzlies really get things going. The Grizzlies blew past the Spurs 140-112 on Friday. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest victory Memphis has posted since December 26, 2024.

Desmond Bane and Santi Aldama were among the main playmakers for the Grizzlies as the former dropped a double-double on 22 points and 14 assists and the latter posted 29 points in addition to eight rebounds. That's the most assists Bane has posted since back in March of 2024.

The Grizzlies were working as a unit and finished the game with 39 assists (they're ranked second in assists per game overall). That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves' game on Saturday was all tied up 60-60 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They took a 124-117 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cavaliers.

Despite their loss, the Timberwolves saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Julius Randle, who almost dropped a triple-double on 20 points, 14 rebounds, and nine assists, was perhaps the best of all. Randle's performance made up for a slower match against the Knicks on Friday.

Memphis is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 27-15 record this season. As for Minnesota, their defeat was their third straight at home, which dropped their record down to 22-20.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Grizzlies haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 123.4 points per game (they're ranked first in scoring overall). It's a different story for the Timberwolves, though, as they've been averaging only 110.1. The only thing between the Grizzlies and another offensive beatdown is the Timberwolves. Will they be able to keep them contained?

The Grizzlies came out on top in a nail-biter against the Timberwolves in their previous matchup last Saturday, sneaking past 127-125. Will the Grizzlies repeat their success, or do the Timberwolves have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Memphis is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Timberwolves as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 235 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Minnesota has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Memphis.