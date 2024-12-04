Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ Milwaukee Bucks

Current Records: Atlanta 11-11, Milwaukee 11-9

What to Know

The Bucks and the Hawks are an even 5-5 against one another since November of 2021, but not for long. Having just played yesterday, the Milwaukee Bucks will get right back to it and host the Atlanta Hawks at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. Both teams are coming into the contest red-hot, with the Bucks sitting on seven straight victories and the Hawks on four.

The Bucks are headed into the game having just posted their biggest win since November 7th on Tuesday. They were the clear victor by a 128-107 margin over the Pistons. The oddsmakers were on Milwaukee's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

The Bucks' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Giannis Antetokounmpo led the charge by going 10 for 11 en route to 28 points plus eight assists and seven rebounds. Antetokounmpo's evening made it five games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points. Another player making a difference was Damian Lillard, who scored 27 points plus five assists.

Even though they won, the Bucks struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as the Pistons pulled down 13.

Meanwhile, the Hawks beat the Pelicans 124-112 on Monday.

Milwaukee has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won nine of their last ten matches, which provided a massive bump to their 11-9 record this season. As for Atlanta, the victory got them back to even at 11-11.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's matchup: The Bucks have been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 39.4% of their threes per game. It's a different story for the Hawks, though, as they've only made 34.5% of their threes this season. Given the Bucks' sizable advantage in that area, the Hawks will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Bucks beat the Hawks 122-113 in their previous meeting back in March. Will the Bucks repeat their success, or do the Hawks have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Milwaukee is a 4-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 236.5 points.

Series History

Milwaukee and Atlanta both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.