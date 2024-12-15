NBA Cup results: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks will face Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder in Tuesday's final
Milwaukee and OKC punched their tickets with semifinal wins on Saturday night in Las Vegas
The Milwaukee Bucks and the Oklahoma City Thunder will meet in Tuesday's NBA Cup final, after both teams won their semifinal matchups on Saturday in Las Vegas. The Bucks dispatched the Atlanta Hawks to earn the right to represent the Eastern Conference in the final, while the Thunder took down the Houston Rockets in a matchup of Western Conference powers in the nightcap.
In the first game, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard combined for 55 points as Milwaukee pulled away for a 110-102 win over Atlanta. Antetokounmpo finished one assist shy of a triple-double, posting 32 points, 14 rebounds, nine assists and four blocks. The Bucks have reached the championship game in 2024 after being knocked out in the semifinals of the In-Season Tournament in Vegas a season ago.
Saturday's second semifinal was a bruising affair between the NBA's two best defenses, but ultimately the OKC offense broke through in the second half for a 111-96 win, led by 32 points, eight rebounds, six assists and five steals from MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Power wing Lu Dort also stepped up under the bright lights, finishing with 19 points, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range. The Rockets were paced by Amen Thompson's 19 points off the bench, while the normally steady Fred VanVleet had an uncharacteristically rough shooting night, finishing with eight points on 1-for-11 3-point shooting.
Tuesday's NBA Cup final between the Bucks and Rockets will take place at 8:30 p.m. ET in Las Vegas and will air on ABC.
CBS Sports will have live updates throughout the two NBA Cup semifinals on Saturday. Follow along below.
SGA stretches OKC lead
SGA scores six quick points as soon as he reenters the game, first getting fouled on a 3 and making all three free throws and then hitting nasty step-back 3 to stretch OKC's lead to 13.
Houston hanging around
The Rockets are within five but it has felt like the Thunder have been close to pulling at least a little bit away for awhile. OKC had the lead up to 10, but a huge Sengun 3 reattaches Houston. SGA should be checking in for the closing stretch soon.
3Q score: OKC 75, Houston 69
Offense picking up
Both teams have gotten it going on the offensive end to start the third quarter. After combining fort just six 3-pointers in the first half (in 37 attempts), we've seen seven triples go down over the first six minutes of the second half. Thunder up 4. Timeout with 5:20 to go in third.
Halftime Score: Rockets 42, Thunder 41
- Amen Thompson: 13 points, 6 rebounds
- Dillons Brooks/Tari Eason: 4 of 9 from 3
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 12 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals
Brick City
Houston and OKC have combined to miss 31 of their 37 3-point attempts. The tough defense has been as expected on both sides, but there have been open look each way. We'll see whose open looks, rare as they are so far, start to fall halfway consistently. That'll go a long way toward deciding this one.
Defense on display early
Both these teams are superb defensive teams and we're seeing plenty of pressure from both sides to start the game. Everything is contested, from shots to passing lanes, inside the arc. Both teams have missed open 3s, which they'll need to make when they show up given all the pressure being applied to creators. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander already has four steals less than five minutes into the game. Tough sledding.
