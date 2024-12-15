NBA Cup results: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks will face Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder in Tuesday's final

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Oklahoma City Thunder will meet in Tuesday's NBA Cup final, after both teams won their semifinal matchups on Saturday in Las Vegas. The Bucks dispatched the Atlanta Hawks to earn the right to represent the Eastern Conference in the final, while the Thunder took down the Houston Rockets in a matchup of Western Conference powers in the nightcap.



In the first game, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard combined for 55 points as Milwaukee pulled away for a 110-102 win over Atlanta. Antetokounmpo finished one assist shy of a triple-double, posting 32 points, 14 rebounds, nine assists and four blocks. The Bucks have reached the championship game in 2024 after being knocked out in the semifinals of the In-Season Tournament in Vegas a season ago.



Saturday's second semifinal was a bruising affair between the NBA's two best defenses, but ultimately the OKC offense broke through in the second half for a 111-96 win, led by 32 points, eight rebounds, six assists and five steals from MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Power wing Lu Dort also stepped up under the bright lights, finishing with 19 points, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range. The Rockets were paced by Amen Thompson's 19 points off the bench, while the normally steady Fred VanVleet had an uncharacteristically rough shooting night, finishing with eight points on 1-for-11 3-point shooting.



Tuesday's NBA Cup final between the Bucks and Rockets will take place at 8:30 p.m. ET in Las Vegas and will air on ABC.

