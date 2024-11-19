The Brooklyn Nets host the Charlotte Hornets in a 2024 NBA Cup game as a part of the 2024 NBA in-season tournament on Tuesday. Brooklyn is 5-9 overall and 3-3 at home, while Charlotte is 5-8 overall and 1-5 on the road. Both the Nets and Hornets are 0-1 in East Group A play in the 2024 NBA in-season tournament. The Nets lost to the Knicks, 124-122, on Friday and the Hornets fell to the Magic, 114-89, on Tuesday in each team's first 2024 NBA Cup contest.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. The Nets are favored by 3 points in the latest Hornets vs. Nets odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 221 points.

Nets vs. Hornets spread: Nets -3

Nets vs. Hornets over/under: 221 points

Nets vs. Hornets money line: Nets -153, Hornets: +128

CHA: The Hornets are 4-2 ATS over their last six games

BRK: The Nets are 4-2 ATS at home this season

Why the Hornets can cover

The Hornets are coming off a 128-114 loss to the Cavaliers on Sunday, but they suffered the same result as the first 15 teams who have walked off the court against Cleveland did as the Cavaliers are chasing history with their 15-0 start to the season. The night before, Charlotte defeated the Bucks, 115-114, despite being 4-point underdogs. The Hornets are 4-0 ATS in games where they are underdogs by four points or fewer this season.

LaMelo Ball is reminding the league why he's one of the game's next biggest stars with his recent play. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft is fifth in the league in scoring at 29.7 points per game. He's scored more than 30 points in four of his last five contests as after back-to-back injury-plagued seasons where he played on 58 of 164 contests (35.8%), Ball is healthy and dominant, which could create problems for Brooklyn.

Why the Nets can cover

The Nets have only been favored in three of 14 games this season and Brooklyn is 2-1 in those contests while covering the spread in both victories. Brooklyn enters on a three-game losing streak, but two of those losses came against a strong Knicks team with the third coming against the reigning champion Boston Celtics. Brooklyn nearly upset the Knicks as 8.5-point underdogs in its first game of the 2024 NBA in-season tournament in a 124-22 loss on Friday.

Brooklyn outscored the Knicks, 40-24, in the fourth quarter on Friday. Cameron Thomas had a season-high 43 points on 16 of 22 shooting (72.7%), including 7 of `10 on 3-pointers. Thomas is 15th in the league in scoring at 24.6 ppg. The Nets aren't a home favorite often, but they went 10-6 ATS when the oddsmakers expected them to win in Brooklyn last season and they've split their first two ATS at home this year.

