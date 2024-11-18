Halftime Report
A win for the Knicks would push their record over .500, and after two quarters of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. After two quarters, neither team has the match in the bag, but the Knicks lead 60-57 over the Nets. The finale is shaping up to be a lot like these teams' last head-to-head, which was decided by just two points.
If the Knicks keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-6 in no time. On the other hand, the Nets will have to make due with a 5-9 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
Brooklyn Nets @ New York Knicks
Current Records: Brooklyn 5-8, New York 6-6
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: MSG Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV
- Ticket Cost: $110.00
What to Know
Nets fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Sunday as the odds are decidedly against them. They are taking a road trip to face off against the New York Knicks at 7:00 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The Nets have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
The Nets will head into Friday's contest ready to turn things around: they couldn't quite beat the Knicks on Friday, but the two-point margin was a huge improvement compared to the 25-point defeat they were dealt on Wednesday. The Nets fell just short of the Knicks by a score of 124-122. Brooklyn hasn't had much luck with New York recently, as the team's come up short the last six times they've met.
Despite the loss, the Nets got top-tier performance from Cameron Thomas, who went 7 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 43 points. With that strong performance, Thomas is now averaging an impressive 25.3 points per game.
Brooklyn's defeat dropped their record down to 5-8. As for New York, the victory got them back to even at 6-6.
Odds
New York is a big 9.5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 220 points.
Series History
New York has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Brooklyn.
- Nov 15, 2024 - New York 124 vs. Brooklyn 122
- Apr 12, 2024 - New York 111 vs. Brooklyn 107
- Mar 23, 2024 - New York 105 vs. Brooklyn 93
- Jan 23, 2024 - New York 108 vs. Brooklyn 103
- Dec 20, 2023 - New York 121 vs. Brooklyn 102
- Mar 01, 2023 - New York 142 vs. Brooklyn 118
- Feb 13, 2023 - New York 124 vs. Brooklyn 106
- Jan 28, 2023 - Brooklyn 122 vs. New York 115
- Nov 09, 2022 - Brooklyn 112 vs. New York 85
- Apr 06, 2022 - Brooklyn 110 vs. New York 98