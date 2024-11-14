3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Thunder and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Pelicans 82-68.

If the Thunder keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 10-2 in no time. On the other hand, the Pelicans will have to make due with a 3-9 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

New Orleans Pelicans @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Current Records: New Orleans 3-8, Oklahoma City 9-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: ESPN

What to Know

Pelicans fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Wednesday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will challenge the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:30 p.m. ET at Paycom Center. The Pelicans are limping into the contest on a five-game losing streak.

The Pelicans will head into Monday's match ready to turn things around: they couldn't quite beat the Nets on Monday, but the two-point margin was a huge improvement compared to the 27-point loss they were dealt on Friday. The Pelicans fell just short of the Nets by a score of 107-105. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat New Orleans has suffered since April 21st.

The Pelicans' loss came about despite a quality game from Yves Missi, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 rebounds. Missi's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Magic on Friday.

Even though they lost, the Pelicans were working as a unit and finished the game with 31 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in April.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Thunder beat the Clippers 134-128 on Monday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, almost dropping a double-double on 45 points and nine assists. What's more, he also racked up four threes, the most he's had since back in March. Jalen Williams was another key player, going 11 for 16 en route to 28 points plus eight rebounds and six assists.

New Orleans' defeat dropped their record down to 3-8. As for Oklahoma City, their victory bumped their record up to 9-2.

The Pelicans came up short against the Thunder in their previous meeting back in April, falling 97-89. Can the Pelicans avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a big 14.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 221.5 points.

Series History

Oklahoma City has won 8 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.