Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Current Records: Orlando 3-4, Oklahoma City 6-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 4, 2024 at 9:15 p.m. ET

Monday, November 4, 2024 at 9:15 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: FanDuel SN - Florida

FanDuel SN - Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $6.00

What to Know

The Thunder will be playing the full four quarters on Monday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will host the Orlando Magic at 9:15 p.m. ET at Paycom Center. The Magic are crawling into this contest hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Thunder will bounce in with six consecutive wins.

The Thunder are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 220.5, but even that wound up being too high. They walked away with a 105-92 win over the Clippers on Saturday. Oklahoma City was down 35-22 with 10:35 left in the second quarter but they still came back for the handy 13-point victory.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was his usual excellent self, almost dropping a double-double on 25 points and nine assists. What's more, he also posted a 50% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highesthe's posted since back in April.

Even though they won, the Thunder struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, the Magic suffered their biggest defeat since March 8th on Sunday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 108-85 to the Mavericks. The match marked Orlando's lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

Oklahoma City's win was their fourth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 6-0. As for Orlando, they now have a losing record at 3-4.

The Thunder strolled past the Magic in their previous meeting back in February by a score of 127-113. Will the Thunder repeat their success, or do the Magic have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a big 12.5-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 215.5 points.

Series History

Oklahoma City has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.