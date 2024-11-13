3rd Quarter Report

Who's Playing

Charlotte Hornets @ Orlando Magic

Current Records: Charlotte 4-6, Orlando 5-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: FanDuel SN - Charlotte

FanDuel SN - Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $15.45

What to Know

The Orlando Magic's homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Kia Center. The Magic have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

The Magic are headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They put the hurt on the Wizards with a sharp 121-94 win on Sunday. That's two games straight that Orlando has won by exactly 27 points.

The Magic smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their offensive rebound total in three consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, the Hornets fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the 76ers on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of Philadelphia by a score of 107-105. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Charlotte in their matchups with Philadelphia: they've now lost seven in a row.

The Hornets' defeat came about despite a quality game from LaMelo Ball, who earned 38 points along with eight assists and two steals. The game was Ball's third in a row with at least 30 points.

Orlando pushed their record up to 5-6 with the victory, which was their 11th straight at home dating back to last season. As for Charlotte, their loss dropped their record down to 4-6.

Going forward, the Magic are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one: they are only 4-7 against the spread overall, but they're a solid 6-3 ATS vs. Charlotte across their last nine meetings.

The Magic came up short against the Hornets in their previous meeting back in April, falling 124-115. Will the Magic have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Orlando is a big 7.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 6.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 213 points.

Series History

Orlando has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.