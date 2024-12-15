Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Orlando Magic

Current Records: New York 15-10, Orlando 17-10

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: FanDuel SN - Florida

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.78

What to Know

The Knicks and the Magic are an even 5-5 against one another since November of 2021, but not for long. Both will compete for holiday cheer at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Kia Center. Despite being away, the Knicks are looking at a 4.5-point advantage in the spread.

The Knicks are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 237.5, but even that wound up being too high. They fell 108-100 to the Hawks on Wednesday. New York got off to an early lead (up 12 with 2:08 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Despite the loss, the Knicks had strong showings from Josh Hart, who went 8 for 12 en route to 21 points plus eight rebounds and six assists, and Karl-Anthony Towns, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 19 rebounds. Towns is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last 14 games he's played.

Meanwhile, the Magic were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 114-109 to the Bucks.

Jalen Suggs put forth a good effort for the losing side as he almost dropped a double-double on 32 points and nine rebounds. He is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for five straight games.

Even though they lost, the Magic smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Bucks only pulled down five.

New York's defeat dropped their record down to 15-10. As for Orlando, their loss dropped their record down to 17-10.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Knicks just can't miss this season, having made 49.8% of their field goals per game (they're ranked second in field goal percentage overall). It's a different story for the Magic, though, as they've only made 45.2% of theirs this season. Given the Knicks' sizable advantage in that area, the Magic will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Knicks strolled past the Magic in their previous matchup two weeks ago by a score of 121-106. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Knicks since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

New York is a 4.5-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 214.5 points.

Series History

Orlando and New York both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.